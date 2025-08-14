Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.18% to Rs 5.56 croreNet Loss of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.565.55 0 OPM %31.124.14 -PBDT1.170.15 680 PBT-0.22-0.82 73 NP-0.34-0.05 -580
