Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 10.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.39% to Rs 40.71 croreNet profit of Bhagwati Autocast rose 10.04% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.39% to Rs 40.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales40.7134.68 17 OPM %12.5810.01 -PBDT4.833.23 50 PBT3.992.66 50 NP2.742.49 10
