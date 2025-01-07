Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Metals rises after India Ratings upgrades rating to 'AA' with 'stable' outlook

Lloyds Metals rises after India Ratings upgrades rating to 'AA' with 'stable' outlook

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Lloyds Metals and Energy (LMEL) added 1.19% to Rs 1401.50 after India Ratings and Research upgraded the company's long-term rating to 'IND AA' from 'IND AA-' with 'stable' outlook.

India Ratings and Research stated that the upgrade reflects Lloyds Metals likely receiving the mining approval by end-FY25, resulting in a significant increase in mining volumes FY26 onwards and higher scale of operations.

The upgrade also reflects India Ratings expectation of a low-cost position of LMEL in steel making following the completion of its planned capex, supported by its captive iron ore mine as well as saving on logistic cost.

However, the pace of the ramp-up of operations shall remain a key rating monitorable.

 

The rating is further supported by India Ratings expectation of LMELs strong financial profile with a low net leverage ratio and strong liquidity, despite its high capex towards setting up of integrated steel plant as the entire capex will be funded through internal accruals.

Also Read

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea announces successful test of new intermediate-range missile

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic opens up about 'trauma' tied to Australia deportation

HMPV, disease, illness, health

HMPV symptoms, precautions, treatment: All your questions answered

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden tells New Orleans mourners they are not alone; honours victims

HMPV, disease, illness, health

HMPV cases in India LIVE news: Health ministry asks states to strengthen awareness, review testing

The agency said that timely phase-wise completion and the ramp-up of the steel capex along with the ramp-up of the mine production as envisaged, leading to an increase in the proportion of its higher value-added product, and the increased EBITDA per tonne while maintaining the debt-free balance sheet, all on a sustained basis, could lead to a positive rating action.

However, any delay in the ramp-up of the scheduled capex and/or mine production as well as any substantial debt-funded acquisitions/capex/diversion of funds to group entities or any other event, leading to severe depletion of the free cash balances, with the net-adjusted leverage rising above 1.25x and/or any adverse regulatory or legal interventions could lead to a negative rating action.

Lloyds Metals and Energy is engaged in the iron ore mining at Surjagarh village, Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra, and manufacturing of sponge iron. The companys sponge iron plant is in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra with an installed capacity of 340,000MTPA along with a 34MW captive power plant.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shakti Pumps gains as board OKs raising Rs 400-cr via QIP

Shakti Pumps gains as board OKs raising Rs 400-cr via QIP

Royal Orchid gains on inking new property in Rajasthan

Royal Orchid gains on inking new property in Rajasthan

Vantage Knowledge Academy hits the roof after board OKs proposal to issue bonus shares, interim dividend

Vantage Knowledge Academy hits the roof after board OKs proposal to issue bonus shares, interim dividend

Piramal Pharma gains on appointing Sai Ramana Ponugoti as CEO of ICH

Piramal Pharma gains on appointing Sai Ramana Ponugoti as CEO of ICH

S H Kelkar declines after expecting gross margins to remain under pressure in Q3 FY25

S H Kelkar declines after expecting gross margins to remain under pressure in Q3 FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPONepal earthquake TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon