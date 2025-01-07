Business Standard

Vantage Knowledge Academy hits the roof after board OKs proposal to issue bonus shares, interim dividend

Vantage Knowledge Academy hits the roof after board OKs proposal to issue bonus shares, interim dividend

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Vantage Knowledge Academy was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 197.10 after the company's board approved a proposal to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1.

Accordingly, the company would issue two new fully paid up equity shares for every one existing fully paid up equity share held by the eligible shareholders as on the record date, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

The bonus equity shares will be issued out of free reserve of the company available as on 15 December 2024.

The board of Vantage Knowledge has also approved first interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 of Re 0.10 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each, amounting to Rs 1.13 crore. The interim dividend shall be paid within thirty days from the date of its declaration.

 

The board of directors has fixed the record date as Tuesday, 17 January 2025 for determining the eligibility and entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said interim dividend.

Vantage Knowledge Academy is a publicly listed education management company dedicated to creating innovative learning solutions.

The companys net profit surged 207.14% to Rs 0.86 crore on a 67.14% increase in revenue to Rs 1.17 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

