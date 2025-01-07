Business Standard

Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit declines 86.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit declines 86.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 1.43% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Longspur International Ventures declined 86.11% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.43% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.690.70 -1 OPM %21.7472.86 -PBDT0.110.51 -78 PBT0.100.49 -80 NP0.050.36 -86

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

