Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit declines 86.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.43% to Rs 0.69 croreNet profit of Longspur International Ventures declined 86.11% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.43% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.690.70 -1 OPM %21.7472.86 -PBDT0.110.51 -78 PBT0.100.49 -80 NP0.050.36 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content