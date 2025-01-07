Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices poised for rebound after selloff

Indices poised for rebound after selloff

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty January 2025 futures contract is currently up 70.50 points, indicating a positive start for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,575.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,749.65 crore in the Indian equity market on 6 January 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 7184.28 crore (so far) in the secondary market during January 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 2589.63 crore in December 2024.

Also Read

air pollution, AQI

Delhi AQI remains in 'Very Poor' category as mercury dips further

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Election Commission to announce Delhi poll schedule at 2 pm today

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals near gap-up open for India; FY25 adv GDP est awaited

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Quadrant Future Tek IPO opens today: GMP up 72%; Should you subscribe?

Winter, India Weather, Punjab winter

Mercury drops in Delhi after rainfall; IMD issues 'dense fog' alert

Global Markets:

The Dow Jones index futures were down 6 points, signaling a flat-to-negative opening for U.S. stocks today, with focus remaining on key nonfarm payrolls data due later in the week.

 

Most Asian stocks climbed on Tuesday, mirroring overnight gains in U.S. technology shares. However, Chinese markets lagged after the U.S. added two major tech companies to a blacklist.

Regional markets drew positive momentum from a robust Wall Street session, where technology stocks rebounded from a sluggish start to the year. NVIDIA Corporation, an AI leader, surged to a record high ahead of CEO Jensen Huang's keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.55% on Monday, while the NASDAQ Composite soared 1.24%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed, edging down 0.06%. Despite these gains, Wall Street indices remain under pressure due to concerns over a potential slowdown in interest rate cuts in 2025, driven by persistent inflation and a robust labor market.

Domestic Market:

The headline equity benchmarks witnessed a sharp decline on Monday, with the Nifty plunging below the 23,650 mark after an early surge. The benchmark index, which had touched an intraday high of 24,089.95, succumbed to selling pressure across sectors, particularly in PSU banks, realty, and metals. The sudden downturn in sentiment was attributed to the unexpected news of three Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases being detected in India.

The S&P BSE Sensex plunged 1,258.12 points or 1.59% to 77,964.99. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 388.70 points or 1.62% to 23,616.05.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: GM Breweries, SH Kelkar Company, Caplin Point Lab, Info edge, Indo Farm Equipment

Stock Alert: GM Breweries, SH Kelkar Company, Caplin Point Lab, Info edge, Indo Farm Equipment

CEAT approves Rs 2.57-cr investment in Tyresnmore via right issue

CEAT approves Rs 2.57-cr investment in Tyresnmore via right issue

Insecticides (India) launches revolutionary insecticide 'Centran'

Insecticides (India) launches revolutionary insecticide 'Centran'

Titagarh delivers its first driverless trainset to Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line

Titagarh delivers its first driverless trainset to Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line

Five-Star Business Finance allots 1.52 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Five-Star Business Finance allots 1.52 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon