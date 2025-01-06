Business Standard

Insecticides (India) launches revolutionary insecticide 'Centran'

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Insecticides (India) (IIL) has launched, a new revolutionary Insecticide, Centran. This will be a pioneering solution for tackling stem borers in paddy. With its dual-action formula, Centran effectively controls stem bores and help the farmers to achieve healthier crops and better productivity.

Paddy is the backbone of the Indian farmers. Stem borers pose a significant threat to their hard work. To address this, new age insecticide Centran has been developed by the R&D Team of Insecticides (India). Centran is a unique blend of dual active ingredients for pest control and crop nourishment. The product supports robust root development, improves tiller growth, and delivers superior yields, ensuring a higher return on investment for growers.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Titagarh delivers its first driverless trainset to Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line

Five-Star Business Finance allots 1.52 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Persistent Systems to acquire assets from Soho Dragon Solutions India

Power Grid successfully bids for 2 projects under TBCB

Coal India signs MoU with IREL (India)

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

