Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titagarh delivers its first driverless trainset to Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line

Titagarh delivers its first driverless trainset to Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems today officially handed over its first driverless Made in India trainset to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation's (BMRCL) Yellow Line. The stainless steel, automated trainset is the first Made-in-India passenger rolling stock set to run on the key 18-km stretch, linking the Electronics City technology and business hub to the rest of the city.

The official handover reinforces Titagarh's stature as a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge, worldclass trains while spotlighting India's ascent as a global hub for railway manufacturing. It celebrated the rollout of the Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line and also again demonstrated the capability of Titagarh's Metro Manufacturing Facility in Uttarpara, West Bengal. These milestones underscore the Company's unwavering commitment to advancing urban mobility in India and showcase its growing manufacturing capabilities and innovative approach within the railway sector.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Five-Star Business Finance allots 1.52 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Five-Star Business Finance allots 1.52 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Persistent Systems to acquire assets from Soho Dragon Solutions India

Persistent Systems to acquire assets from Soho Dragon Solutions India

Power Grid successfully bids for 2 projects under TBCB

Power Grid successfully bids for 2 projects under TBCB

Coal India signs MoU with IREL (India)

Coal India signs MoU with IREL (India)

Bharti Airtel to divest its entire 50% stake in Firefly Networks

Bharti Airtel to divest its entire 50% stake in Firefly Networks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon