Monday, June 23, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lords Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lords Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 1475.00% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net Loss of Lords Chemicals reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1475.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.630.04 1475 0.630.27 133 OPM %-20.63-500.00 --68.25-322.22 - PBDT-0.05-0.15 67 -0.22-0.66 67 PBT-0.06-0.15 60 -0.25-0.70 64 NP-0.06-0.14 57 -0.24-0.69 65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's forex reserves rise to $698.95 Billion

India's forex reserves rise to $698.95 Billion

Brigade Ent launches Rs 2,100 cr residential project in Chennai

Brigade Ent launches Rs 2,100 cr residential project in Chennai

RBI reduces priority sector lending requirement for small finance banks

RBI reduces priority sector lending requirement for small finance banks

RBI house price index up 3.1% for Q4 2024-25

RBI house price index up 3.1% for Q4 2024-25

Interarch Building bags Rs 80-cr order from Ather Energy

Interarch Building bags Rs 80-cr order from Ather Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon