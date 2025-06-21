Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Interarch Building bags Rs 80-cr order from Ather Energy

Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Interarch Building Solutions announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 80 crore from Ather Energy for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of pre-engineered steel building systems.

The project, valued at Rs 80 crore, is scheduled for completion within nine months, with a 10% advance to be paid along with the order.

Interarch Building Solutions provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India.

Ather Energy is an Indian electric two-wheeler (E2W) company engaged in the design, development, and in-house assembly of electric scooters, battery packs, charging infrastructure, and supporting software systems.

On Friday, shares of Interarch Building Solutions added 1.43% to close at Rs 2,061, while shares of Ather Energy rose 0.53% to end at Rs 320.75 on the BSE.

 

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

