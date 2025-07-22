Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd, Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd, Viji Finance Ltd and Chemfab Alkalis Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2025.

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd, Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd, Viji Finance Ltd and Chemfab Alkalis Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2025.

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 231.6 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6510 shares in the past one month.

 

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd surged 13.53% to Rs 948. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 192 shares in the past one month.

Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd spiked 13.43% to Rs 146.16. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty dip in choppy session; Pharma, realty bleed; Eternal soars 15%

Stock market

Parag Milk Foods shares drop 7% post Q1 results: Time to buy the dip?

Rare earth mining

GMDC hits 18-month high. What's driving minerals stock 23% rally in 3 days?

Indiqube Spaces IPO

Indiqube Spaces IPO opens on July 23: check key strengths, risks from RHP

Martin Luther King Jr

Key facts about release of federal documents related to MLK's assassination

Viji Finance Ltd spurt 9.95% to Rs 4.53. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89381 shares in the past one month.

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd gained 8.51% to Rs 790.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 531 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AGI Greenpac Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

AGI Greenpac Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Eternal hits record high on strong Q1 growth in quick commerce segment.

Eternal hits record high on strong Q1 growth in quick commerce segment.

Barometers erase early losses; Nifty trades above 25,100

Barometers erase early losses; Nifty trades above 25,100

Yen steadies at 147.8 as markets eye Powell's comments

Yen steadies at 147.8 as markets eye Powell's comments

Monsoon Session begins with protests, impeachment motion, and high-stakes debates

Monsoon Session begins with protests, impeachment motion, and high-stakes debates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon