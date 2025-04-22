Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit declines 64.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit declines 64.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 139.21% to Rs 157.45 crore

Net profit of Lotus Chocolate Company declined 64.50% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 139.21% to Rs 157.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 240.51% to Rs 17.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 186.83% to Rs 573.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 200.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales157.4565.82 139 573.75200.03 187 OPM %3.602.70 -5.431.47 - PBDT2.741.77 55 24.873.26 663 PBT1.931.49 30 23.062.24 929 NP1.424.00 -65 17.235.06 241

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shekhawati Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shekhawati Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 152.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 152.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit declines 43.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit declines 43.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 51.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 51.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 74.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 74.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksDelhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon