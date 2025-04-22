Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 74.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 74.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 35.14% to Rs 952.96 crore

Net Loss of Alok Industries reported to Rs 74.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 215.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 35.14% to Rs 952.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1469.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 816.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 846.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 32.69% to Rs 3708.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5509.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales952.961469.31 -35 3708.785509.59 -33 OPM %-2.440.36 --2.440.87 - PBDT-93.84-142.84 34 -607.45-525.12 -16 PBT-168.47-220.03 23 -905.55-849.74 -7 NP-74.47-215.93 66 -816.43-846.82 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Anant Raj standalone net profit rises 59.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Anant Raj standalone net profit rises 59.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sify Infinit Spaces consolidated net profit declines 18.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sify Infinit Spaces consolidated net profit declines 18.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 35.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 35.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Mahindra Logistics, Anant Raj, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Tata Investment Corp

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Mahindra Logistics, Anant Raj, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Tata Investment Corp

Mahindra Logistics net loss narrows to Rs 7 cr in Q4 FY25

Mahindra Logistics net loss narrows to Rs 7 cr in Q4 FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksDelhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon