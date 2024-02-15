Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Loyal Textile Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
Sales decline 28.41% to Rs 204.17 crore
Net Loss of Loyal Textile Mills reported to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 17.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 28.41% to Rs 204.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 285.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales204.17285.21 -28 OPM %-4.63-5.12 -PBDT2.12-12.19 LP PBT-7.49-21.38 65 NP-2.18-17.89 88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Loyal Textile Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Loyal Equipments standalone net profit declines 27.48% in the December 2023 quarter

H P Cotton Textile Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 197.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Aye Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 352.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Bohra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Barclays Investments &amp; Loans (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.23 crore in the December 2023 quarter

MV Cotspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Swojas Energy Foods standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon