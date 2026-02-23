LTIMindtree inks $100 mln multi-year agreement with MedTech

LTIMindtree (LTM) announced that it has signed multi-year agreement, worth $ 100 million with a MedTech company in Europe, a leading provider of innovative hearing solutions, to deliver product development and support across its flagship products.

This agreement will span over seven years. Towards this, LTM will leverage iNXT, its cross-industry digital transformation and innovation platform designed to help enterprises manage the convergence of the physical and digital worlds.

As part of this agreement, LTM will develop and support the MedTechs primary hearing instrument brands and its private labels. This includes the MedTechs core wearable devices, the fitting application used by hearing care professionals to configure hearing aids, and the mobile application for device control.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. LTIMindtree is a Larsen & Toubro Group company.

The company reported a 30.73% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 970.60 crore despite of a 3.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 10,781 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q2 September 2025.

The counter declined 1.20% to end at Rs 4829.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News