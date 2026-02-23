RBI Central Board of Directors assesses global and domestic economic landscape

The 621st meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held today at New Delhi under the Chairmanship of Sanjay Malhotra, Governor. The Board assessed the global and domestic economic landscape, factoring in the challenges arising from geopolitical developments and financial market volatility. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, addressed and interacted with the Directors of the Central Board, after the Board meeting. The FM articulated the strategic vision of the Union Budget 2026-27, which was inspired by the three Kartavyas, and delineated expectations from the financial sector toward achieving its goal of Viksit Bharat. The Directors expressed their appreciation for the Budget and shared their perspectives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News