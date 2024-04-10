LTIMindtree introduces Composable Storefront Quick Launch on Salesforce

To help retailers speed up go-to-market timeline

LTIMindtree's composable storefront solution allows for retailers to create customized shopping experiences to increase business growth, with its over 20 best-in-class UI enhancements and features to kickstart B2C commerce experience in addition to leveraging all out-of-box capabilities including Salesforce Einstein, personalization, campaign management, and Wishlist. The solution also helps speed up the go-to-market timeline of the storefront with built-in custom features like enhanced UX, Dynamic Marketing Pages leveraging Page Designer capability, Store Locator with Google Maps, and Order History.

LTIMindtree announced Composable Storefront Quick Launch, a cohesive solution for composable storefront, to enable retailers to translate their expectations into elevated customer experiences with e-commerce components that suit their demands. This solution is built on Salesforce Commerce Cloud.