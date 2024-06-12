Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LTIMindtree launches MELD platform in collaboration with SNP

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
LTIMindtree in collaboration with SNP, a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital data transformation processes, has launched its latest platform 'MELD' for accelerated and reliable realisation of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures that accelerates data integrations and process harmonizations for customers.
Enterprises embarking on these initiatives have a need for fast, lean, cost-effective solutions tailored to address landscape consolidations, business process integrations & technology requirements in carve out and merger scenarios that ensure seamless data management and zero business disruption. MELD addresses these requirements and incorporates a built-in framework for innovative data discovery and management and an accelerated cost-effective implementation, thus enabling enterprises to maximize business value with zero disruption for operations.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This integrated platform from LTIMindtree, and SNP will be a powerful enabler for customers in manufacturing, Consumer Products, Technology & Services and Energy & Utilities segments undergoing acquisitions and divestitures. The platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for SAP projects in an M&A context to de-risk and accelerate the journey to the target architecture.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsWeather TodayLatest News LIVEJune Pixel Feature DropGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon