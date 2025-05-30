Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit declines 33.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit declines 33.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales decline 0.71% to Rs 83.61 crore

Net profit of Haldyn Glass declined 33.43% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.71% to Rs 83.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.36% to Rs 18.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.72% to Rs 381.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 298.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales83.6184.21 -1 381.60298.77 28 OPM %16.3516.13 -14.0713.32 - PBDT12.9117.16 -25 51.7151.26 1 PBT5.5710.01 -44 22.9532.47 -29 NP4.506.76 -33 18.8324.57 -23

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

