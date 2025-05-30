Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 279.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.56% to Rs 262.68 croreNet profit of Pokarna rose 279.76% to Rs 58.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 62.56% to Rs 262.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 114.69% to Rs 187.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.27% to Rs 930.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 687.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales262.68161.59 63 930.13687.61 35 OPM %38.4925.37 -35.0330.49 - PBDT94.2034.91 170 309.94182.19 70 PBT82.5123.74 248 265.76139.62 90 NP58.9015.51 280 187.5587.36 115
