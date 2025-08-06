Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Sales rise 20.47% to Rs 922.52 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries rose 5.88% to Rs 36.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.47% to Rs 922.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 765.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales922.52765.79 20 OPM %8.877.54 -PBDT79.9772.53 10 PBT48.2846.12 5 NP36.1934.18 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

