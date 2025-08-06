Afcom Holdings standalone net profit rises 4266.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 198.27% to Rs 118.89 croreNet profit of Afcom Holdings rose 4266.13% to Rs 27.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 198.27% to Rs 118.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales118.8939.86 198 OPM %30.833.61 -PBDT35.970.97 3608 PBT32.850.95 3358 NP27.070.62 4266
