Gopal Snacks standalone net profit declines 89.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.81% to Rs 322.17 croreNet profit of Gopal Snacks declined 89.63% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.81% to Rs 322.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 349.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales322.17349.48 -8 OPM %4.7211.70 -PBDT13.5041.09 -67 PBT5.2833.00 -84 NP2.5224.30 -90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content