Permanent Magnets consolidated net profit rises 22.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.42% to Rs 53.55 croreNet profit of Permanent Magnets rose 22.42% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.42% to Rs 53.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales53.5554.32 -1 OPM %19.9815.52 -PBDT11.329.25 22 PBT8.687.02 24 NP6.175.04 22
