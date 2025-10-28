Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lupin Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Lupin Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 1906.1, down 0.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.6% in last one year as compared to a 5.97% rally in NIFTY and a 1.84% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Lupin Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1906.1, down 0.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 25926.8. The Sensex is at 84589.71, down 0.22%.Lupin Ltd has eased around 1.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22310.4, down 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.64 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1912.4, down 0.64% on the day. Lupin Ltd tumbled 13.6% in last one year as compared to a 5.97% rally in NIFTY and a 1.84% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 16.65 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

