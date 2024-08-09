Lupin Ltd soars 2.88%

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 2109.95, up 2.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 94.4% in last one year as compared to a 24.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 42.6% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index. Lupin Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2109.95, up 2.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 24351.65. The Sensex is at 79644.71, up 0.96%. Lupin Ltd has risen around 15.49% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22114.25, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2119.25, up 2.95% on the day. Lupin Ltd is up 94.4% in last one year as compared to a 24.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 42.6% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 34.16 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

