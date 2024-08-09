Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd up for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1729.75, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.63% in last one year as compared to a 24.6% jump in NIFTY and a 15.73% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1729.75, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 24351.65. The Sensex is at 79644.71, up 0.96%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 10.97% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22838.4, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.1 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1727.6, up 1.04% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 29.63% in last one year as compared to a 24.6% jump in NIFTY and a 15.73% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 84.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex maintains over 750pts lead; monthly SIPs cross Rs 23k cr first time

FIR against Puja Khedkar's father in Pune for obstructing govt work

Bangladesh protests echo past student uprisings that sparked radical change

LIVE : A victory of truth; we hope that Kejriwal, Jain will also get justice, say AAP leaders

'Tight slap on dictatorship': AAP slams BJP after Sisodia gets bail

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEParis Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon