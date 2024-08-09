Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 2.07%, up for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 2738.45, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 77.2% in last one year as compared to a 24.6% gain in NIFTY and a 64.05% gain in the Nifty Auto index. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2738.45, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 24351.65. The Sensex is at 79644.71, up 0.96%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added around 0.24% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24917.35, up 1.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2746.2, up 2.14% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 77.2% in last one year as compared to a 24.6% gain in NIFTY and a 64.05% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 31.4 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

