Lupin Ltd spurts 0.66%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 1680.95, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 153.75% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% gain in NIFTY and a 60.19% gain in the Nifty Pharma.
Lupin Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1680.95, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 22332.85. The Sensex is at 73621.91, down 0.34%. Lupin Ltd has added around 6.38% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18960.2, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.22 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1689.35, up 0.71% on the day. Lupin Ltd is up 153.75% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% gain in NIFTY and a 60.19% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 36.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

