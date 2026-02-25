Lupin Ltd spurts 1.61%

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 2286.5, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.91% in last one year as compared to a 12.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.66% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Lupin Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row.

The volume in the stock stood at 5.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2302.7, up 1.91% on the day. Lupin Ltd is up 20.91% in last one year as compared to a 12.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.66% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 18.61 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

