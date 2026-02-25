PNB Finance & Industries consolidated net profit rises 806.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 368.89% to Rs 2.11 croreNet profit of PNB Finance & Industries rose 806.67% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 368.89% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.110.45 369 OPM %80.0942.22 -PBDT1.690.19 789 PBT1.690.19 789 NP1.360.15 807
First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 1:50 PM IST