PNB Finance & Industries consolidated net profit rises 806.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of PNB Finance & Industries rose 806.67% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 368.89% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

