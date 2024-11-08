Business Standard
Lupin Q2 PAT climbs 74% YoY to Rs 853 cr

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Lupin's consolidated net profit jumped 74.1% to Rs 852.63 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 489.67 crore in Q2 FY24. Sales increased 11.3% YoY to Rs 5497.01 crore in Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 67.5% YoY to Rs 1,054.9 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,382.7 crore in Q2 FY25, registering the growth of 44.3% as compared with Rs 958.2 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin stood at 25.2% in Q2 FY25 as against 19.4% in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from North America for Q2 FY2025 sales were Rs 1971.1 crore, up 5.6% compared to Rs 18,66.6 crore in Q2 FY2024; accounting for 36% of Lupins global sales. U.S. Q2 FY2025 sales were $ 220 million compared to $213 million in Q2 FY2024.

 

The company continues to maintain its leadership position as the 3 rd largest pharmaceutical player in both U.S. generics market and U.S.

India formulation sales for Q2 FY2025 sales were Rs 2,009.6 crore, up 18.8 % compared to Rs 1,691.5 crore in Q2 FY2024; accounting for 37% of Lupins global sales. India Region Formulation sales grew by 10.9 % in the quarter, as compared to Q2 FY2024.

The pharma major is the 7th largest company in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IQVIA MAT Sept 24).

Growth markets (APAC and LATAM) registered sales of Rs 489.6 crore in Q2 FY25, up 11.8 % compared to Rs 437.8 crore in Q2 FY2024; accounting for 9% of Lupins global sales.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) sales for Q1 FY25 were Rs 569.3 crore, up 19.6% compared to Rs 475.9 crore in Q2 FY2024; accounting for 10 % of Lupins global sales.

Global API sales for Q2 FY2025 were Rs 294.4 crore, up 9.7 % compared to Rs 268.4 crore in Q2 FY2024; accounting for 5% of Lupins global sales.

Investment in R&D was Rs 448.1 crore (8.2% of sales) for the quarter compared to Rs 376.4 crore (7.6% of sales) for Q2 FY2024.

Nilesh Gupta, managing director, Lupin, said, The second quarter of FY25 reflects continued strength in our business across regions. With 40% of our U.S. revenues now coming from complex generics, India back to double-digit growth and our pipeline delivering consistently, we aim to continue improving our performance aided by sustained operating efficiencies and investment in technology.

Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The scrip rose 0.45% to Rs 2120 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

