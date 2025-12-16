Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin receives SBTi validation for its climate targets

Lupin receives SBTi validation for its climate targets

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Lupin announced that its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). These validations cover all three emission scopes V Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 - aligning with the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rise to 1.5XC.

This milestone underscores Lupins commitment to sustainability and decisive climate action, positioning the company among a select group that has achieved comprehensive SBTi validation within a year of setting its climate targets.

Key short-term targets:

h - Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42.0% by FY 2030, with FY 2023 as the base year.

 

h - Reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 61.07% by FY 2033, across purchased goods and services, fuel- and energy-related activities, upstream and downstream transportation and distribution, business travel, employee commuting, processing and use of sold products, and franchises, using FY 2024 as the baseline.

These goals are aligned with the 1.5XC pathway and validated under SBTis latest guidelines, thereby positioning Lupin as a key participant in the global effort to combat climate change.

Government introduces Nuclear Energy Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha

Sterling Tools drop after CFO Pankaj Gupta quits

Nucleus Software successfully deploys FinnOne Neo for MB Bank, Vietnam

SEPC secures railway infrastructure project of Rs 269.69 cr

HDFC Bank gets RBI nod to hold upto 9.50% stake in IndusInd Bank

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

