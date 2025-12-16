Lupin receives SBTi validation for its climate targets

This milestone underscores Lupins commitment to sustainability and decisive climate action, positioning the company among a select group that has achieved comprehensive SBTi validation within a year of setting its climate targets.
Key short-term targets:
h - Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42.0% by FY 2030, with FY 2023 as the base year.
h - Reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 61.07% by FY 2033, across purchased goods and services, fuel- and energy-related activities, upstream and downstream transportation and distribution, business travel, employee commuting, processing and use of sold products, and franchises, using FY 2024 as the baseline.
These goals are aligned with the 1.5XC pathway and validated under SBTis latest guidelines, thereby positioning Lupin as a key participant in the global effort to combat climate change.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content