Monday, September 29, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin to acquire VISUfarma to broaden its portfolio of ophthalmic biz

Lupin to acquire VISUfarma to broaden its portfolio of ophthalmic biz

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Lupin announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Nanomi B.V. (Nanomi), has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of VISUfarma B.V. (VISUfarma), a portfolio company of global healthcare specialist investor GHO Capital Partners LLP (GHO). The acquisition of VISUfarma, with its broad portfolio of innovative eye health products and established commercial infrastructure, aligns with Lupin's strategy to expand its European business and footprint and to advance the company's global specialty franchise.

By integrating VISUfarma's established commercial operations, Lupin will tap into the attractive ophthalmology market, which is experiencing significant global growth driven by an aging global population, the increasing incidence of diabetes-related eye complications, and growing awareness of preventive care.

 

VISUfarma's established European operations will provide market expansion opportunities, direct presence and further business diversification across major European countries, including Italy, the UK, Spain, Germany and France. In addition, VISUfarma's broad portfolio of 60+ branded ophthalmology products will present growth opportunities to accelerate Lupin's expansion into the specialty segment across regions, and is projected to drive growth in Europe as well as in other markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dev IT gains on bagging Rs 82 lakh order from Rajcomp Info Services

Dev IT gains on bagging Rs 82 lakh order from Rajcomp Info Services

Brahmaputra Infra gains on bagging Rs 169-cr NHAI order

Brahmaputra Infra gains on bagging Rs 169-cr NHAI order

Allied Blenders and Distillers appoints Jayantt Bhalchandra Manmadkar as CFO

Allied Blenders and Distillers appoints Jayantt Bhalchandra Manmadkar as CFO

Parag Milk Foods allots 57.33 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Parag Milk Foods allots 57.33 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

India's forex reserves drop to $702.57 billion

India's forex reserves drop to $702.57 billion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyJinkushal Industries IPOSuba Hotels IPOGold-Silver Price TodayJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon