Dev IT gains on bagging Rs 82 lakh order from Rajcomp Info Services

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Dev Information Technology rallied 2.64% to Rs 41.61 after it has secured an order worth Rs 82 lakh from Rajcomp Info Services, a government of Rajasthan undertaking.

The WebMyWay project involves the development, maintenance, and support of portals and websites to ensure responsive, mobile-friendly delivery of departmental information. The in-house CMS allows centralized updates for creating websites, pages, and sections, supporting over 82 macro portals and 742 microsites.

Dev Information Technology (Dev IT) is in the business of providing IT-enabled services. The company's consolidated net profit fell 40.2% to Rs 2.11 crore on a 21.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 42.99 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

