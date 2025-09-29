Monday, September 29, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves drop to $702.57 billion

India's forex reserves drop to $702.57 billion

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
India's forex reserves dropped by USD 396 million to USD 702.57 billion for the week ended September 19, according to the RBI data.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by USD 4.698 billion to USD 702.966 billion.

For the week ended September 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 864 million to USD 586.15 billion.

The gold reserves increased by USD 360 million to USD 92.779 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 105 million to USD 18.879 billion, the apex bank said.

 

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by USD 2 million at USD 4.762 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty hints at positive opening; China's industrial profits up over 20% in August

GIFT Nifty hints at positive opening; China's industrial profits up over 20% in August

Stock Alert: Protean eGov, Azad India, Softech Engg, Dev IT, Brahmaputra Infra

Stock Alert: Protean eGov, Azad India, Softech Engg, Dev IT, Brahmaputra Infra

RailTel secures Rs 51-cr project from Bihar Education Project Council

RailTel secures Rs 51-cr project from Bihar Education Project Council

peak, mountain

The highs that haunt: Sensex and Nifty still chasing last year's peakspremium

Websol Energy System commissions 600 MW solar cell manufacturing unit in West Bengal

Websol Energy System commissions 600 MW solar cell manufacturing unit in West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyJinkushal Industries IPOSuba Hotels IPOGold-Silver Price TodayJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon