M K Exim (India) standalone net profit declines 16.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of M K Exim (India) declined 16.70% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.30% to Rs 26.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.26.2223.9921.4030.806.457.616.207.444.645.57

