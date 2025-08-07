M M Forgings consolidated net profit declines 36.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.30% to Rs 354.21 croreNet profit of M M Forgings declined 36.27% to Rs 19.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.30% to Rs 354.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 378.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales354.21378.04 -6 OPM %17.8819.34 -PBDT52.7664.13 -18 PBT27.6942.12 -34 NP19.1930.11 -36
