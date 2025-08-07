Universal Autofoundry standalone net profit declines 35.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.35% to Rs 46.63 croreNet profit of Universal Autofoundry declined 35.85% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.35% to Rs 46.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales46.6345.56 2 OPM %6.418.49 -PBDT2.663.32 -20 PBT0.211.45 -86 NP0.681.06 -36
