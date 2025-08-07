Bharat Heavy Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 455.50 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.04% to Rs 5486.91 croreNet Loss of Bharat Heavy Electricals reported to Rs 455.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 211.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.04% to Rs 5486.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5484.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5486.915484.92 0 OPM %-9.79-3.09 -PBDT-533.52-220.02 -142 PBT-608.04-278.99 -118 NP-455.50-211.40 -115
