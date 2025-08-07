Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 1.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 102.52 croreNet profit of Tiger Logistics (India) rose 1.73% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 102.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales102.52101.16 1 OPM %5.755.12 -PBDT6.536.40 2 PBT6.316.19 2 NP4.714.63 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content