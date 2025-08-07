Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 1.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 1.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 102.52 crore

Net profit of Tiger Logistics (India) rose 1.73% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 102.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales102.52101.16 1 OPM %5.755.12 -PBDT6.536.40 2 PBT6.316.19 2 NP4.714.63 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesAll Time Plastics IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
