Monday, June 09, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M&M production climbs 28% YoY in May'25

M&M production climbs 28% YoY in May'25

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said that its total production jumped 27.56% to 89,626 units in the month of May 2025, compared with 70,261 units produced in the same period last year.

The auto major's total sales stood at 80,458 units in May 2025, registering a growth of 16.58% on a YoY basis.

The exports surged 36.72% YoY to 3,652 units in May 2025.

M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

 

The auto major's standalone net profit surged 21.85% to Rs 2,437.14 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 2,000.07 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 24.50% year on year (YoY) to Rs 31,353.40 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 0.75% to Rs 3,128.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indian Rupee: Seen extending upside amid dollar weakness

Indian Rupee: Seen extending upside amid dollar weakness

Afcons Infrastructure secures work order worth Rs 700 cr

Afcons Infrastructure secures work order worth Rs 700 cr

RailTel wins order of Rs 243.11 cr

RailTel wins order of Rs 243.11 cr

MTAR Technologies receives orders worth Rs 19.2 cr

MTAR Technologies receives orders worth Rs 19.2 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon