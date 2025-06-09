Monday, June 09, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Rupee: Seen extending upside amid dollar weakness

Indian Rupee: Seen extending upside amid dollar weakness

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee is seen extending upside in opening trades on Monday as weak dollar, lower oil prices and expectation of a positive start to local equities support. Rupee opened higher at Rs 85.61 per dollar and hit a low of 85.60 so far during the day. On Friday, INR saw good gains against the US dollar after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut interest rates by half a percent, continuing to witness good support around 86 threshold. RBI has slashed its key lending rate, or the repo rate, by 50 basis points to 5.5% amid softening inflation. INR added 16 paise at 85.64 per US dollar. Local stocks soared following this with the NIFTY50 index zooming up 1% to hit 25K mark. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra also noted that with the moderation in trade deficit in Q4:2024-25, alongside strong services exports and remittance receipts, the current account deficit (CAD) for 2024-25 is expected to remain low. On the NSE, USDINR pair eased slightly to 85.73 tracking loses in dollar overseas.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Afcons Infrastructure secures work order worth Rs 700 cr

Afcons Infrastructure secures work order worth Rs 700 cr

RailTel wins order of Rs 243.11 cr

RailTel wins order of Rs 243.11 cr

MTAR Technologies receives orders worth Rs 19.2 cr

MTAR Technologies receives orders worth Rs 19.2 cr

L&T Finance acquires loan business of Paul Merchants Finance

L&T Finance acquires loan business of Paul Merchants Finance

India's forex reserves fall by $1.24 billion to $691.485 billion

India's forex reserves fall by $1.24 billion to $691.485 billion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon