Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 7.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Maan Aluminium declined 7.21% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.60% to Rs 151.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 182.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.151.87182.093.652.655.695.333.804.052.833.05

