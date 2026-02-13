TTI Enterprise reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.17% to Rs 0.69 crore

TTI Enterprise reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.690.7237.6893.060.230.640.230.6400.64

