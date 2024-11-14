Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mac Charles (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.86 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Mac Charles (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.86 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Sales decline 26.67% to Rs 3.30 crore

Net Loss of Mac Charles (India) reported to Rs 23.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 26.67% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.304.50 -27 OPM %-166.9716.00 -PBDT-23.30-11.80 -97 PBT-23.86-12.29 -94 NP-23.86-12.29 -94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 77,800; Nifty at 23,600; FMCG, IT stocks drag

LG XBOOM Series

LG launches three new XBOOM Series speakers in India: Check price, details

Niva Bupa IPO listing

Niva Bupa shares make positive debut on bourses; list at 6% premium

Eicher Motors, motorcycle ,Royal Enfield, Royal Enfield bikes,

Brokerages mixed on Eicher Motors after Q2 results; stock jumps 8%

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon