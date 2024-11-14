Multibase India standalone net profit rises 113.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.28% to Rs 18.42 croreNet profit of Multibase India rose 113.43% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 18.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.4216.26 13 OPM %21.886.70 -PBDT6.032.87 110 PBT5.752.67 115 NP4.292.01 113
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content