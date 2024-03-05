Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Macrotech Developers gains on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 1,129.48/share

Image

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Macrotech Developers added 1.92% to Rs 1203.95 after the company's board has approved the opening of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 1,129.48 per share.
The companys board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Monday, 4 March 2024.
The floor price of Rs 1,129.48 is at a discount of 4.39% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 1,181.30 on the BSE.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.
The lender has also informed that a meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 7 March 2024 to consider and approve the issue price of the equity shares.
Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) is among the largest real estate developer in India that delivers with scale since 1980s. Core business of Lodha Group is residential real estate development with a focus on affordable and mid-income housing.
The real estate developers consolidated net profit surged 185% to Rs 570 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 200 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue jumped 65.22% YoY to Rs 2930.6 crore in Q3 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Union Bank jumps on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 142.78/share

Swan Energy raises Rs 3000 crore via QIP issue

Swan Energy allots 4.95 cr equity shares under QIP issue

RateGain Travel Technologies QIP of up to Rs. 600 Crores closed

Market erases gains; realty shares advance

Benchmarks turn rangebound; IT shares slide

IEX achieves 15.4% growth in traded electricity volumes

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Dips Slightly

GRSE rises on inking green energy vessel deal with IRS

Volumes spurt at Piramal Pharma Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon