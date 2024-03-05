Volumes spurt at Piramal Pharma Ltd counter

Piramal Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 71.45 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 45.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares

AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 March 2024.

Piramal Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 71.45 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 45.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.69% to Rs.129.10. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd registered volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 33.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5065 shares. The stock slipped 4.25% to Rs.1,369.50. Volumes stood at 2927 shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd recorded volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 19.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7541 shares. The stock gained 4.39% to Rs.1,396.00. Volumes stood at 14332 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd saw volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15413 shares. The stock increased 17.03% to Rs.282.25. Volumes stood at 25478 shares in the last session.

Balaji Amines Ltd witnessed volume of 24078 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3338 shares. The stock increased 7.18% to Rs.2,355.00. Volumes stood at 1977 shares in the last session.

