V I P Industries consolidated net profit declines 93.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.43% to Rs 638.89 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of V I P Industries declined 93.00% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.43% to Rs 638.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 636.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.638.89636.137.7212.6732.9072.473.7151.594.0457.75